Snap It: Sony Cyber-Shot HX350

With a mix of easy-to-use features and DSLR-inspired styling, the new Cyber-shot HX350 makes photography a snap (pun intended). The HX350 packs big camera performance into a compact body and fits comfortably in your hand. The camera is good for a variety of shooting situations with the ZEISS VARIO Sonnar T lens offering 50x optical zoom range, and Image Zoom that doubles maximum magnification to bring distant targets jaw-droppingly close.

Optical SteadyShot cuts handheld wobbles and minimizes camera shake for crisper stills, while Intelligent Active Mode keeps Full HD videos equally sharp and blur-free. HX350 has a high-resolution back-illuminated Exmor R™ CMOS sensor with 20.4 effective megapixels and speedy BIONZ X image processing engine.

This camera is loaded with serious shooting options like manual ring for smooth adjustment of zoom/focus, plus an easily accessible mode dial and custom button for quick adjustment of your favorite settings. Whether you’re an enthusiast or budding professional, the Sony Cyber-shot HX350 is an ideal choice.

