Victory Dance

Winner of the 3<SUP>rd</SUP> Annual Enterprise Creation Competition

July 1, 2000 1 min read

They came; they saw; they conquered. We're talking about the recent 3rd Annual Enterprise Creation Competition, hosted by Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in partnership with Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Congrats to this year's winners:

First prize: The University of Manitoba in Winnipeg team won $8,500 for its bee pollination service concept in Manitoba called Alfa-B Pollinator Services Inc.

Second prize: The University of Arizona in Tucson team won $3,500 with its concept for InstaCap Corp., a capital provider to lenders.

Third prize: San Diego State University won $1,000 for Ed Solutions.

Most creative and innovative plan: Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles won $1,500 for Plotfinder.com, a database of births and deaths.