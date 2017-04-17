How One Internet Company Is Changing the Way We Sleep

Innovation

Much like the razor industry, ride sharing and vacation rentals before it, the mattress industry has changed.
Image credit: Leesa
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

More and more, consumers are foregoing the hassle of slogging around a showroom and instead opting for a direct-to-consumer online mattress-buying experience. While there are a number of companies offering mattresses direct to consumers, the movement is being led by one of the most innovative online companies in the market today, Leesa Sleep.

Started in 2014 by co-founders David Wolfe and Jamie Diamonstein, Leesa has been drawing praise around the web from companies like Forbes, CNBC, and Shopify. Leesa’s mattresses are all 100 percent American-made premium foam material with a range of sizes and models starting as low as $525. Mattresses are shipped for free directly to consumer’s doorsteps, compressed in a convenient, easy-to-maneuver shipping box and complete with a 100-night risk-free trial.

Of course, convenient purchasing and delivery means little if the mattress quality doesn’t stack up. Enter Leesa’s Universal Adaptive Feel™ technology, which is comprised of three unique premium foam layers designed to provide core support, comfortable contouring, and maximum cooling and breathability. This innovative design has been hailed by outlets such as Business Insider as the best mattress for sleepers of all body types and sleep styles. 

And it’s not just publications that are touting Leesa’s innovative products; customers are doing so as well. In just over three years in business, Leesa mattresses have generated more than 10,000 five-star reviews from sound sleepers across the country. Top that off with endorsements from the likes of gold medalists Michael Phelps and Aly Raisman, and it’s hard to deny the impact Leesa is making on the way the world sleeps.

In addition to providing better sleep, the Leesa team is passionate about giving back. For every 10 mattresses sold, Leesa donates a mattress to someone in need. They also plant a tree for every mattress sold, and donate time and resources to local and national organizations. To date, Leesa has donated over 10,000 mattresses and planted more than 100,000 trees.

“Giving back to our community is a privilege we never take for granted,” says David Wolfe, CEO of Leesa Sleep. “It adds a sense of purpose to our goals.”

Leesa mattresses are available in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Germany. To try a risk-free, better night’s sleep, take advantage of the exclusive promo code and get $100 off any Leesa mattress by using code ENTREPRENEUR100 at checkout.

