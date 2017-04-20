Get Discounted Tickets to This Year's Propelify Innovation Festival

In partnership with Propelify, Entrepreneur offers its audience discounted tickets to this year's Propelify Innovation Festival - $3/ticket. Purchase your discounted tickets now using promo code ENTPROPELS before the event is sold out. Promo code only applies to General Admission - Early Bird tickets.
Propelify is an Innovation Festival focused on uniting innovators for talks, tech, exhibitors, drones, investors, and fun. Propelify will take place on May 18, overlooking the New York City skyline from Hoboken, NJ, beginning at 9 am EDT.
Billed as one of the largest innovation gatherings in the Northeast, attendees are invited to learn from 40+ amazing speakers, connect with startups and investors, hire and be hired. Propelify is offering an experience unlike any other – including virtual reality, drones, music, and a start-up competition with Techstars, Samsung NEXT, Google, Staples, and much more.
A heavy-hitting class of keynote speakers has also joined Propelify – all focused on innovation and being ‘the first’ at what they do best. Propelify is uniting the Northeast’s brightest minds to get a pulse on the industry and face tech and entrepreneurship challenges head on.
“We started Propelify to bring together the tech community – startups, corporate innovators and entrepreneurs. The innovation ecosystem in the northeast is ripe with activity. We’re honored to inspire, educate and connect the community with an event that is part business conference, part festival,” said Aaron Price, CEO and founder of Propelify.
List of keynote speakers include:
- Bonin Baugh, host of CNBC’s Cleveland Hustles
- Jesse Hertzberg, CEO of Livestream
- Kristina Hahn, head of innovation at Google
- Patrick Keane, president of Sharethrough
- David Barrett, founder & CEO of Expensify
- Gus Warren, managing director at Samsung
- And many more!