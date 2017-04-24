6 Things To Avoid While Applying To Study Abroad

April 24, 2017 5 min read

In recent times, many individuals in India have begun to choose to study in overseas destinations, which offer better opportunities with promises of better career in future. Driven by the rise in disposable incomes and improvement in overall standard of living, most Indian families are now able to support their ward’s education in a foreign country, or at least consider it as a possibility.

The 2016 Indian Students’ Mobility Report stated about 85 per cent of international student mobility from India had been accounted for by the top five education destinations, viz. the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. However, with an increasing number of students from India seeking to go abroad for studies, it became quite apparent that they will aggressively explore non-traditional international destinations as well to fulfil that desire. In fact, the report found that the country is expected to be the biggest contributor in terms of international students in ‘conventional and non-conventional’ countries within the next couple of years.

An individual’s decision to study abroad, is perhaps, one of the most important choices they make in their lives, which can transform their lives for the better and enrich them with several worldly experiences. Nevertheless, one should still think through several aspects before applying to study abroad in any education hotspot in the world.

Following are some of the things that prospective students should keep in mind to avoid any mistake while applying to the international university of their choices:

Not Being Sure Of What One Wants

First and foremost, it is important to determine what a student wants to pursue based on their aptitude, and remain firm on that decision. Many students tend to get confused when it comes to choosing a subject or even a university. While the appeal of an Ivy League or premier institution can certainly look good on a resume, it is advisable to choose the subject rather than the college as the student’s future depends on it. It is better to avoid getting overwhelmed by the possibility of not getting into a world famous university. Instead, focus on how the chosen subject can help your career in the long run.

Insufficient research

Not having the right information or inadequate research about the chosen subject or university can lead to more misunderstanding and/or miscommunication, which can further result in rejection of the student’s application. It is important to prepare a list of questions, which can help students resolve any queries or doubts with the concerned parties before applying for studying in a foreign institution.

Falsifying Credentials On The Application

Although most students are aware of the implications that such activities can cause, there are still some, who tend to falsify or modify their qualifications in order to get into their dream university, without realizing that it is a serious offence. Fudging one’s information while filing an application to study abroad should be avoided at all costs, as it can ruin any reliable credibility the applicant may have, and possibly bar them from studying in a foreign country.

Missing Out On Valuable Information From Experienced Students

Prior to filling the application form, individuals should make it a priority to interact with the student council or international student helpdesk at the institution of higher education they are applying to. Doing so can help them gain valuable insight on the university culture, and how one can integrate themselves with other students. Some colleges also offer the option of interacting with existing international students that can help prospective scholars be well prepared if and when they are selected for admission.

Financial Management

Any Indian student hoping to pursue their higher studies in an overseas destination has to consider the financial aspects that this decision can lead to, and so, they need to be absolutely sure before taking their final decisions. There have been several cases where improper management of finances has led students to either take up jobs to repay loans, or leave their studies midway. Therefore, it is important to discuss all possibilities regarding student loan, tuition fees and miscellaneous expenses with parents, guidance counselors and the university where the student is applying to. This can also help students in determining what their financial standing is regarding the course they wish to pursue, and how they can finance their studies without any hassle.

Unawareness About The Right Procedures For Obtaining Visa

Due to constant socio-economic changes and policy reforms across the world, many countries have to modify their immigration and visa procedures, leading to wide ranging effects on those who wish to study overseas. While some countries like Canada have student-friendly visa procedure, recent reforms in the US and the UK, related to immigration policies, have made it significantly difficult for students to pursue education there. Thus, it is important to stay updated in this front and then decide where to go for higher studies. Nowadays, some education consultancy firms have begun to offer unique services that can help students eager to study abroad. The number of students opting for higher education continues to rise in India and it is encouraging to see that such growth inducers are helping students to succeed in life by simplifying the entire application process for them.