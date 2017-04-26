ArabNet Digital Summit 2017 To Explore MENA Digital Trends and Opportunities

April 26, 2017 2 min read

MENA digital businesses-focused media company ArabNet is set to welcome business leaders, entrepreneurs and others for the ArabNet Digital Summit 2017 to be held in Dubai on May 16-17, 2017. This year, the gathering gets bigger than ever with the summit packing four different forums within it, titled: digital commerce, smart economy, adtech, and innovation & investment. As part of these tracks, the two-day summit will feature talks and discussions on topics such as emerging trends and opportunities in e-commerce, e-retail and payments in MENA, technologies reshaping the way publishers, agencies and brands do business, smart cities, smart governments, future of transportation, state of innovation in the MENA, and others.

Besides the knowledge sessions, the event also hosts the Startup Championship, a global-scale challenge that brings together the winning startups from previous editions of ArabNet’s Startup Battle. In this competition, eighteen startups from Beirut, Kuwait, Riyadh, Cairo, Casablanca, and Dubai are expected to pitch their business to a jury panel in front of an audience for a shot at US$20,000 in prizes, and other awards in kind. ArabNet’s flagship Techfair space also accompanies this year’s Digital Summit, and will showcase products and solutions of global tech companies and digital businesses. Additionally, this year’s event also hosts Digital Showcase, a congregation of young MENA digital startups with a “proven business model and a structured product” in one place.

Among the who’s who of digital slated to be part of the event, the speakers sharing insights at the summit includes Abdallah Saqqa, Head of Hybris - Customer Engagement & Commerce - MENA, SAP, Amjad Ahmad, Managing Partner, Precinct Partners, Dana Adhami, Head of MENA, Maker Studios, Dany Farha, co-Founder and CEO, BECO Capital, Noor Sweid, Chief Investment Officer, Dubai Holding (DHx), and Chris Adelsbach, MD, Techstars, among others. For more information on the Summit’s agenda, showcase opportunities and more, visit their official website and/or to register for the exclusive event, visit here.

