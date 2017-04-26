How Much Did You Spend on Amazon Prime Last Year?

Prime members spend an average of $1,300 per year on Amazon; non-Prime members spend $700.

At the risk of stating the obvious, it turns out that Amazon Prime members spend a lot more money on Amazon than those without a Prime account.

Anyone who's a Prime member might have been able to tell you that anecdotally, but analysis of Amazon buyer shopping patterns for the first quarter of 2017 reveals that Prime members spend an average of $1,300 per year on Amazon. Non-Prime members spend an average of $700.

The analysis from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, released Tuesday, also indicates that 80 million people in the U.S. have a Prime membership, up from 58 million a year ago. That represents a 38 percent increase in Prime members in one year, the company said.

"Looking back, Amazon Prime membership doubled in the U.S. in two years," Consumer Intelligence Research Partners co-founder Josh Lowitz said in a statement. "While slower growth is expected as it reaches natural limits, Amazon had a surprisingly strong quarter."

Meanwhile, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners also estimates that 60 percent of U.S. Amazon customers are Prime members.

Besides its most famous feature: free two-day shipping on more than 50 million eligible items, a Prime membership offers a slew of other perks like unlimited streaming from Amazon's Prime Video and Music catalogs. Members also get unlimited access to the Prime Reading library of more than 1,000 books and magazines, plus free unlimited photo storage via Prime Photos.

Those who are new to Amazon Prime can get a free 30-day trial; after that it will set you back $10.99 a month, or $99 if you want to pay for the full year upfront (which breaks down to $8.25 a month).