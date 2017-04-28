Get Cooking With This Latest Feature On Google Home

April 28, 2017 2 min read

The painstaking task of focusing one’s attention on a cookbook or an online recipe simultaneously while cooking the dish puts off most novice home cooks. For those among you looking to perfect your cooking skills without much of a mess and stress, Google has introduced a new recipe assistance tool with the Google Assistant, on Google Home. “Thanks to Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Food Network and more, you’ll be able to follow step-by-step cooking instructions for more than 5 million recipes,” reads Google’s latest announcement on its product blog. Rolling out over the coming week, Google says there’s no set-up necessary on your Home device to get this rolling.

Google Home.Image credit: Google.

According to the tech giant, all you need to do is use the Google Assistant on your Android phone (or just simply Google Search) to pick a recipe. Once you make the choice, select the “Send to Google Home” button to save it there. Then, as you get ready to whip up your meal, just offer the voice commands, “Ok Google, start cooking" or "Ok Google, start recipe" and hear the cooking instructions play out. Getting the cooking done still sounds daunting to you? Google understands your pain, and has created the tool to support commands to repeat steps in the recipe, go back to a previous instruction, and even clarify ingredient measures and conversions. All this, even while you are listening to music, ensuring that you neither miss the recipe nor a beat!

