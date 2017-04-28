Creativity

Show Off Your 3D Art in Tilt Brush's New Online Gallery

Google gives users a website to upload and remix pieces made in the VR painting tool.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Show Off Your 3D Art in Tilt Brush's New Online Gallery
Image credit: via engadget
Contributing Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Google's VR paint experience Tilt Brush just got a hefty update with a slew of new features that let users tweak the environment for more dynamic lighting and color options. But even more exciting: The community is getting its own social website where they can upload their art for others to download and remix themselves.

The app got a multiplayer mode last September, but its new public art-sharing hub might be a more exciting addition. Once a piece is uploaded to the website, anyone can view it in 3D from within their browser, like it and download to add their own flourishes in Tilt Brush. As UploadVR points out, the ability to share these VR-created pieces with the world is long overdue. There's still crucial social pieces missing, like following accounts and commenting.

But as Google VR Group Product Manager Jason Toff said on Twitter, pieces uploaded to the site automatically include attribution and have a remixable CC-BY license added by default. That's good news for online art, which often loses its source as it's passed around the internet.

Public gallery aside, the new environmental panel is pretty keen. Users can add a general "sky" and customize it, while lighting gets a whole slew of new options that will look familiar to film and stage tech nerds. Instead of just inserting objects that emanate light, users can drop in key, secondary and fill lighting effects to get that perfect mix of highlight and shadow. Finally, the UI is now more customizable, letting users yank them from deep in the menu to float on their own -- or create their own new ones.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Creativity

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression

Creativity

How to Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur

Creativity

If You Want More Lasting Creativity on Your Team, You Need to Rethink Your Approach