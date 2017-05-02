Apple Has NASA Engineers Working On AR Glasses

May 2, 2017 2 min read

Apple is working hard on sorting out its VR and AR capabilities, and now it looks like they will take the help of the engineers from NASA.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the company has been tapping up employees of NASA for the project, hiring Jeff Norris, founder of the Mission Operations Innovation Office of Nasa's Jet Propulsion Lab. Jeff Norris was also known for getting Microsoft's HoloLens onto the International Space Station, and for work in getting offworld technology such as Mars rovers to work with VR and AR gadgetry back on Earth, making him a valuable asset.

According to Bloomberg's report, Norris has been with Apple since earlier this year, working as part of an augmented reality team being headed up by former Dolby Labs executive Mike Rockwell. He is reportedly tasked specifically with bringing Apple's augmented reality glasses to life, as well as feature for future iPhones that will make use of augmented reality technologies.

Meanwhile companies like Facebook, Google and Samsung seem more invested in chasing the potential in virtual reality, something Apple has steered clear off.

