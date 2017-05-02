TELL US: What Creative Business Ideas Have Your Kids Come Up With?

When it comes to thinking entrepreneurially, kids come up with some surprisingly creative ideas.
Whether they need a little inspiration from their parents, or if it comes to them naturally, some children enthusiastically embrace the entrepreneurial mindset. How great is that, right?
As parents, educators and mentors, our job is to encourage and celebrate their creative ideas. That’s why we’re asking you to share with us the brightest business ideas your children have dreamed up.
Perhaps it's a business they’ve already started (do it!) or maybe just a kernel of an idea for the future. Either way, we want to hear about it.
From your submissions, we’ll select a handful of the most interesting concepts and then feature them in an upcoming article on Entrepreneur.com. We’ll consider things like creativity, how plausible the idea is, as well as the overall fun factor.
Does your child have a business idea that will make the cut? Take a quick moment to fill out the form below and find out!