Burnout

Why Putting in Long Hours May Not Help Your Business

Your health is a company asset.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
President and CEO of Kauffman Fellows
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A common pitfall for founders is that they will overwork and overextend, and can potentially make decisions from places of burnout. Some CEOs have been known to work themselves to the point of collapse.

Jason Seats, partner at Techstars, has an important suggestion for how entrepreneurs can reframe their justification for overwork. Instead of imagining that you are sacrificing yourself and your health for the sake of the company -- which can feel like a noble thing to do -- recognize that you are actually giving away something that is not yours to give.

After all, your health and capacity for clear-headed decision-making belongs to the company as a whole. If you are not sleeping, if you are working to the point of poor health, if you are burning out, you are actually taking something away from the company, not contributing something to it.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Burnout

5 Simple Hacks Entrepreneurs Can Use to Avoid Burnout

Burnout

How These 5 Multimillionaires and Billionaires Deal With Burnout

Burnout

How to Avoid and Recover From Burnout