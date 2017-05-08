Fan Of Technology? These 3 Innovation Leaders Caution Against It

May 8, 2017 3 min read

The unnecessary and overdependence on technology will only multiply the threat imposed on human existence.

People rely on technology because it certainly gives us a better and faster life and that is particularly its sole aim.

In a new BBC documentary titled ‘Expedition New Earth’, which is also a part of BBC’s new science season ‘Tomorrow’s World’, renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking claimed that artificial intelligence could bring about human demise as machines would rise up and overpower us in the evolutionary race.

He has also warned that human species will have to migrate to a new planet within 100 years if they have to survive. The only way to survive is by leaving this planet and controlling the technological advances, he has said.

In an interview with The Times in March this year, he said technology had advanced at an extreme speed and the aggression might destroy all humans by nuclear or biological war.

“Although the chance of a disaster on planet Earth in a given year may be quite low, it adds up over time, becoming a near certainty in the next thousand or ten thousand years...by that time we should have spread out into space, and to other stars, so it would not mean the end of the human race,” Hawking said during a BBC interview.

The World Will See Much More Pain Than Happiness

It must be noted that Alibaba’s Jack Ma had also warned in a conference this year that in the next 30 years, the world would see much more pain than happiness. The main reason would be rise of artificial intelligence and longer life expectancy, which would leave a major chunk of the workforce jobless and too many people fighting for fewer jobs, he said.

He even predicted that in future companies would be likely run by robots. Machines are always faster and more practical than humans, unaffected by emotions.

Though, he was also positive about robots taking away jobs of humans to make their lives better.

“Machines will do what human beings are incapable of. Machines will partner and cooperate with humans, rather than become mankind’s biggest enemy,” Ma had explained.

More And More Jobs Are Getting Replaced By Technology

Last year, Tesla’s Elon Musk commented in an interview with the CNBC that the future of workplace would involve computers, intelligent machines and robots. More and more jobs getting replaced by technology will leave people with less or no work, he pointed out.

But Musk maintained that automation was an optimistic step towards the mankind as it would only benefit the society and people.

He also shared his fears that due to automation there was a good chance of human beings ending up with ‘universal basic income’. He has asked the US government to introduce a ‘universal basic income’ programme in order to pay for the job losses done by automation technology.