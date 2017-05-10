YouTube

YouTube Gets 40 New Original Shows

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
YouTube Gets 40 New Original Shows
Image credit: Bloomua / Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

YouTube has announced that it will be producing upto 40 new shows for online streaming, thus making a stand against established streaming giants Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu.

The new shows pack a whole lot of impressive talents, such as Kevin Hart helming a fitness show, Ellen DeGeneres helming a behind-the-scenes celebrity show, and Ludacris presenting a talent show produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions. It will also give its own creators opportunities to grow with a long-form version of its most popular daily show Good Mythical Morning from Rhett & Link, and giving The Slow Mo Guys their own show to explore the world of technology. 

The best part is, these shows will be free to watch and YouTube will drive revenue from advertisements. Adverts are already a common occurrence on YouTube, so this shouldn’t be too painful, but obviously we’ll have to wait and see how many adverts there are. Advertisers target successful YouTube videos using Google Preferred, Google’s algorithms to give each channel a ‘Preference score’ based on the popularity of the channel and how passionate people are about it. This helps YouTube to classify which channels are “like prime-time television” as Google puts it in its explanation video.

If you dont want adverts, you could always sign up for YouTube Red, where all videos are ad-free. The monthly subscription service also allows you to download videos, which could prove invaluable if you want to watch one of the new shows on your daily commute. Or you could just use an adblock instead.

Related: Google Might Be Working On Three Phones This Year

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

YouTube

10 Inspirational and Motivational YouTube Channels You Should Watch

YouTube

How This YouTuber With Millions of Followers Used the Platform to Create Her Dream Job

YouTube

The Best Advice This YouTube Expert Gives Creators to Get to 1 Million Views