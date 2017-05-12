Technology

A Galaxy Of Opportunities: Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8+

Image credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung is making quite a splash with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones- both devices are bigger and better than ever! The S8 sports a 5.8-inch Infinity Display, while the S8+ has a slightly larger 6.2-inch Infinity Display. With Corning Gorilla Glass and smooth, continuous design, the devices give you a seamless viewing experience. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are equipped with an 8MP Smart autofocus front camera and a 12MP rear camera for taking the best low light, zoom and anti-blur photos.

They also include beloved Galaxy features like IP68 water and dust resistance, Micro-SD support up to 256GB, alwayson display and fast wireless charging. And if that’s not enough, Samsung has added new technologies too. For instance, you can extend the use of your Galaxy S8 device using Samsung DeX, a unique solution that transforms your smartphone into a desktop computer. Samsung DeX allows you to easily display and edit data from your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S8.Image credit: Samsung.

Need an assistant? Samsung’s new intelligent platform, Bixby, is designed to help you get more from your phone. Press the Bixby button and you’ll be able to conveniently scroll through services and apps using touch, vision or text commands. Bixby offers personalized help based on what it learns about your interests, situation and location over time. Another addition is Samsung Pay, which turns your Galaxy S8 and S8+ into a digital wallet that can be used instead of a debit or credit card. With more than 870 worldwide banking partnerships, you can use it just about anywhere.

Last but not the least, the brand has improved security as well. The devices are built on Samsung Knox, a defence-grade security platform that allows you to choose from biometric security options to secure your device. You can use facial recognition, the iris or fingerprint scanner to unlock your Galaxy. These are certainly devices that are living up to their names- and opening up “a galaxy of opportunities.” 

