Review of e-Personal Finance
This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

What does "back-end load" mean to you? Too many personal finance books just assume you know that's what a mutual fund charges when you sell shares. But in e-Personal Finance (SAMS, $17.99), personal finance radio personalities Ken and Daria Dolan consider those of us who, when we first heard the term, thought it referred to a trouble spot in weight loss.

Without a hint of 10th-grade teacher, the Dolans discuss everything from how the stock market and economic news do affect your finances to minimizing your estate taxes. Most important, they spare you money and hassle by illustrating how to research everything about personal finance on the Net, even offering screen shots. And, just so you know, they're pretty funny, too.


