Meet the Technocrats of 2017

This year's Tech crunchers include people who are visionaries of technology to start-ups who are changing the way the world works.
Meet the Technocrats of 2017
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneur Media (APAC & India)
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I n my editorial role, I come across several genre of entrepreneurs and one thing that weaves them in a common thread is their never-say–die attitude. However, what I found unique about tech entrepreneurs is their quest to seek excellence. Their notion of what is right is different from the rest of the world, measuring success by their ability to transform the lives of others. Most often they ask themselves ‘‘how will the world be different because I lived in it?’’

Their financial success and society change are ever more linked, with the lines blurring between the business and social impact. These individuals have built companies that are propelled by the turbulence around them or are generating the forces that disrupt markets. Making money, material riches is just incidental to their success and not too high up in their list of priorities. Entrepreneur magazine has selected 25 tech intellectuals for its annual “Tech List” - men and women - who are bringing the future at your doorstep.

This year’s Tech crunchers include people who are visionaries of technology to start-ups who are changing the way the world works. While it may all seem quite unreal now, financial technology above all others is moving the fastest. The recently organized Moneytech2017 brought together the new thought leaders in the fintech industry to delve on the future of digital finance. Meet the Technocrats If you missed being there, we bring you the highlights in the ensuing pages.

Meanwhile, we continue to see how businesses are changing their workethic in the new world order and are working on building a culture for productivity. In this issue, we talk about the relevance of chief innovation officers who are slowly becoming imperative for companies, painting new shades of innovation within the organizations. We also delve in to the agriculture sector to see how technology is helping improving the game.

India was the second highest investment destination after the US for agri-tech with 53 deals last year. Through technology, favorable policies, transparency in market information, leaner supply chain, single window access to raw materials and affordable machinery and access to credit, the Indian agri-tech start-ups and private investors are ploughing hard for harvesting better growth ahead. 

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

