Simon Galpin, Managing Director, Bahrain EDB On What Makes Bahrain A Distinct Market For 'Treps

May 18, 2017 1 min read

Established in 2000, Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB)'s mission was to ignite the ecosystem of Bahrain. In Entrepreneur Middle East's #EntMETalks, Managing Director Simon Galpin looks at the three factors in executing EDB's mission, the hurdles in the market and how they're using it to their advantage, and how new regulations for fintech could bring Bahrain new opportunities. Galpin also shares his tips to would-be entrepreneurs considering starting a a business in the Kingdom.

