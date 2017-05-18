My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Simon Galpin, Managing Director, Bahrain EDB On What Makes Bahrain A Distinct Market For 'Treps

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Established in 2000, Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB)'s mission was to ignite the ecosystem of Bahrain. In Entrepreneur Middle East's #EntMETalks, Managing Director Simon Galpin looks at the three factors in executing EDB's mission, the hurdles in the market and how they're using it to their advantage, and how new regulations for fintech could bring Bahrain new opportunities. Galpin also shares his tips to would-be entrepreneurs considering starting a a business in the Kingdom.

Related: Making It Count: INJAZ Bahrain's H.H. Shaikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Six Reasons Why UAE Attracts Global Startups

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Rise Of The Rest: Why Tech Startups No Longer Need To Be In Major Tech Hubs To Succeed

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Once A Dubai Startup, NIKAI Group Now Supports Entrepreneurs With Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access Program