Recompute

Don't know what to do with that old 486 clunker in the corner of the office? You don't have to trash it. Here are some suggestions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Put it in a pothole.Conigliaro Industries Inc. of Framingham, Massachusetts, wants your mixed plastics...including computers. A mixture made from ground-up computer plastic makes a great pothole filler: Boston's Best Patch. Move over, asphalt!

Sit on it. Computer chips and circuit boards are the modern "fossils" in Fossil Faux Furniture. Designer Marcia Stuermer suspends the components in resin and places them in chairs, desks, tables and screens.

Get some...money back. Reclamation specialists like Monmouth Wire & Computer Recycling in Tinton Falls, New Jersey will buy your old machines and run them through a recycling process. It's the ultimate reboot.


More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market