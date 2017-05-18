My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Branding

Cadillac Drives Home Its Brand Identity: "We Are Pioneers"

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cadillac Drives Home Its Brand Identity: "We Are Pioneers"
Image credit: Cadillac
Cadillac CTS V Sedan
By Cadillac

“We have always been dreamers. We’ve been a symbol of the future, a standard, a star.” Opening with these lines, Cadillac’s latest advertisement titled “Pioneers” -one among a series of commercials the automotive company released during the 2017 Oscar’s telecast- is an extension of the brand’s recent signature marketing campaign "Dare Greatly." An ode to their entrepreneurial customers, and the company’s own willingness to “dare greatly,” the commercial highlights how Cadillac has, in every step of its journey, strived to drive the industry forward. However, the message Cadillac wants you to take away is that, despite being pioneers, the company is in no mood to rest on its laurels. From introducing technologies like Super Cruise 2 in their vehicles to driver assist innovations to its subscripton service Book by Cadillac, Cadillac stresses with this video that, “evolution of driving never stops, and neither will they.” 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Branding

How 2 Entrepreneurs Are Helping Brands Make Millions

Branding

Next-Level Marketing Lessons From Kendrick Lamar

Branding

This Granola Startup Hopes to Scare Up Sales With Black Granola for the Holidays