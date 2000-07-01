Czech List

Doing business with Eastern Europe
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

While the demise of communism in Europe's Eastern bloc has meant more global opportunities, these countries' rapidly shifting political and economic climates make such ventures risky.

Among the bloc nations, the Czech Republic is seen as the most stable, and its economic growth means more demand for foreign products and services. Export opportunities abound, particularly in computer hardware and software; the Information Technology Agreement (ITA) of 1997 promises that technology tariffs will be eliminated by the end of 2000. There are also opportunities for companies offering management consulting, marketing, PR, legal or financial services.

Those opportunities were apparent to Howard Woffinden, 42, and Greg Gold, 43, soon after filming a series of Claudia Schiffer fitness videos in Prague. Receiving a flood of inquiries about their experiences, they joined Prague partner Tomas Krejci in 1996 to form Los Angeles-based Milk & Honey Films, a production company supporting U.S. filmmakers shooting abroad and overseas shops shooting in the United States. According to Woffinden and Gold, the Czech Republic offers inexpensive, top-quality resources and, Gold adds, "a large labor pool of highly skilled, highly educated craftspeople."

Yet they admit that working in the Republic can be challenging. Here's their advice:

  • Don't rush familiarity. Czech society is very formal. "Unless you know people well, use a formal manner of speaking," says Woffinden. This includes using titles like "doctor" and "mister." It's rarely appropriate to use first names unless you're close friends.
  • Build relationships. What matters most isn't money, says Gold, but "being referred by someone you've done business with, building personal relationships or [cashing in] favors owed."
  • Find a Czech partner. Because the Republic was communist for 40 years before becoming a capitalist democracy, Wof-finden says, "the method for getting things done is different from ours." You'll need a local to deal with still-prevalent communist attitudes.
  • Expect limited resources. Woffinden points out that the country's infrastructure, though improving, is still underdeveloped. "When we arrived five years ago, the phone system was archaic. Often, you can't call someone-you have to physically locate them." Frequently, supplies aren't available, but Woffinden says this is sometimes an advantage: "When faced with a problem, [Czechs] find creative solutions; they don't just throw money at it." One such solution has been the Internet, facilitating communication in the absence of personal phones.
  • Hire local professionals. Milk & Honey Films uses a Czech accountant to handle the paperwork required by Czech taxes (including a VAT tax of 17 to 22 percent) and red tape. It also employs a bilingual attorney to interpret differences between Czech and U.S. law.
  • Establish who's in charge. Companies must have a "responsible person" (jednatel), who is in charge of all aspects of the business. Woffinden notes that Czechs often want to work directly with this jednatel rather than company reps.
  • Visit Prague. Prague is the place to look for trading partners, professional services and workers.

According to Woffinden and Gold, the challenges are worth it. "We've brought hundreds of clients into the Republic to do business, and they all want to go back as soon as possible," says Gold. "The people, the country, the business environment are fantastic."


Moira Allen is a freelance writer in Mountain View, California, and an editor of Global Writers' Ink, an electronic newsletter for international writers.

Next Step


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market