Road Notes
Deals from Delta Air Lines and Hertz
This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.
- Delta Air Lines has redesigned and renamed its Web site to add new functions for the business traveler. The new delta-air.com, formerly called SkyLinks, now offers improved navigation and quicker access to information in a streamlined, user-friendly format. Delta is also offering an online corporate purchasing function.
- Hertz has introduced the Jaguar XJ8 and S-TYPE vehicles into its rental fleet. The cars, which will be part of Hertz' new premium-luxury car class, are available in 12 cities nationwide, including Los Angeles and Miami.
Christopher Elliot is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliot.org.