Business & Pleasure

Doing business in Sonoma, California

July 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sonoma County is home to some of the world's best wineries. But don't be misled by this destination's natural beauty: Sonoma is all business. A recent survey by the county's Economic Development Board suggested that expansion and investment would continue to surge this year. Where to stay: Ramekins Bed & Breakfast is uniquely placed above one of the state's best-known culinary schools. What to do: Winery tours are a must, but don't overlook the more obscure vineyards, such as Porter Creek Vineyards and Martinelli Winery & Vineyards.

Christopher Elliot is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliot.org.



Contact Sources