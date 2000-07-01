Business & Pleasure

Doing business in Sonoma, California
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sonoma County is home to some of the world's best wineries. But don't be misled by this destination's natural beauty: Sonoma is all business. A recent survey by the county's Economic Development Board suggested that expansion and investment would continue to surge this year. Where to stay: Ramekins Bed & Breakfast is uniquely placed above one of the state's best-known culinary schools. What to do: Winery tours are a must, but don't overlook the more obscure vineyards, such as Porter Creek Vineyards and Martinelli Winery & Vineyards.

 

Christopher Elliot is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliot.org.


Contact Sources

  • Martinelli Winery & Vineyards, (707) 525-0570
  • Porter Creek Vineyards, (707) 433-6321
  • Ramekins Bed & Breakfast, (707) 933-0452, www.ramekins.com
  • Sonoma County Tourism Program, (800) 5-SONOMA, www.sonomacounty.com

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

How This Entrepreneur Scaled His Business With Purpose

Starting a Business

3 Lessons Twitch Founder Justin Kan Is Using to Disrupt the Legal Industry