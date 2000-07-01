Business & Pleasure
This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Sonoma County is home to some of the world's best wineries. But don't be misled by this destination's natural beauty: Sonoma is all business. A recent survey by the county's Economic Development Board suggested that expansion and investment would continue to surge this year. Where to stay: Ramekins Bed & Breakfast is uniquely placed above one of the state's best-known culinary schools. What to do: Winery tours are a must, but don't overlook the more obscure vineyards, such as Porter Creek Vineyards and Martinelli Winery & Vineyards.
Christopher Elliot is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliot.org.
Contact Sources
- Martinelli Winery & Vineyards, (707) 525-0570
- Porter Creek Vineyards, (707) 433-6321
- Ramekins Bed & Breakfast, (707) 933-0452, www.ramekins.com
- Sonoma County Tourism Program, (800) 5-SONOMA, www.sonomacounty.com