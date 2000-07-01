It's In The Air

Laptops and palmtops talking without wires? It's Bluetooth inside.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Bluetooth" may sound like a dental problem, but it's actually becoming one of the industry's favorite buzzwords. And you won't find it at CompUSA or Outpost.com (at least not yet). But according to the official Bluetooth Web site (www.bluetooth.com), you'll see it built in to "hundreds of millions of electronic devices" before 2002. So what is Bluetooth? It's a communications protocol that allows wireless transfer of data between devices-from cell phones to laptops to PDAs, and back again.

What's really driving Bluetooth is who's involved. Ericsson, IBM, Intel, Lucent, Microsoft, Motorola, Nokia, 3Com and Toshiba are considered its chief promoters, and they've signed up over 1,600 other companies as adopters.

The advantage of Bluetooth will be seamlessly integrated communications among electronic devices, both large and small. You'll be able to give commands to desktop PCs from cell phones, and PDAs will be able to talk to laptops-all without cables. Before long, you'll be dialing up a fresh cup from the Bluetooth-enabled coffee pot in the office lounge using your PDA or PC. Backers plan to install Bluetooth in everyday electronic devices, too.

PCI cards and USB adaptors will be available to retrofit your machines and avoid compatibility problems. Bluetooth signals the dawn of what is being called the Personal Area Network (PAN); and while the Bluetooth Web site has been sketchy about product delivery dates, expect them by the end of the year.

As for the name, Harald Bluetooth was a viking king who united Denmark and Norway, just as Bluetooth technology intends to unite electronic devices.

Where's The Bluetooth?

Keeping tabs on Bluetooth involves some Web wandering among the major participants:

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market