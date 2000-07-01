Where to click to keep tabs on that IPO

July 1, 2000 1 min read

Seems everybody wants to get in on going public-and that's spawned a host of sites that specialize in tracking upcoming IPOs and their after-market performance. To keep tabs on the IPO market, bookmark IPO.com (www.ipo.com), which has compiled a handy list of leading IPO underwriters. Check it out if an IPO is your dream.

Another prime site to visit: IPO Central (www.hoovers.com/ipo/0,1334,23,00.html), a page put together by Hoover's, a business-database publisher. Most fun here is the "IPO Scorecard." Click on it and you'll see "Best/Worst Returns," "Biggest First Days" and "Happy CEOs," which tallies the paper worth of recent IPO CEOs (with four vaulting into the billionaire club during the past year, or so Hoover's reckoned at a recent look). Other sites to visit include IPO Lockup (http://www.ipolockup.com).





