My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

Stanford's Seed Transformation Program for Entrepreneurs Launches in India For the First Time

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Stanford's Seed Transformation Program for Entrepreneurs Launches in India For the First Time
Image credit: Stanford Institute of Innovation
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With India now the fastest growing and youngest start-up nation in the world (over 72% of the founders being less than 35 years old) it’s only befitting for Stanford to launch their Seed Transformation Program in the country for the very first time.

Seed is a Stanford Graduate School of Business-led (GSB) initiative which works with established entrepreneurs in developing and emerging economies, empowering them to grow their businesses. The program has just launched in India. It is the perfect opportunity for those keen to take their business to the next level and to create exponential growth.  The premise behind the program is that business is one of the most powerful engines of change which can move countries to greater prosperity. Seed has been working on the ground in West Africa and East Africa with Stanford faculty, teaching and training local business leaders and in its 5th year have launched, for the first time, in Chennai, India.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders sometimes find themselves at crossroads due to lack of awareness and understanding of critical execution strategies. The Seed Transformation Program provides a solution by offering a curriculum that focuses on enabling innovators not to just formulate and develop, but to also execute their ideas successfully.

This 12-month, intensive leadership program includes in-classroom training during four week-long immersive sessions, led by Stanford GSB faculty. World-renowned faculty from Stanford engage directly with business leaders on the ground in India, providing strategic business skills and mindset models to help strengthen leadership, transform teams, and grow business dramatically within a rapid timeframe. Beyond the immersion sessions, participants also benefit from the support and guidance of trained local Seed facilitators who work together to help entrepreneurs address obstacles and opportunities, while also providing training to the entrepreneur’s leadership team. The Seed Transformation Program aims to make an impact on companies, lives and the community at large.

Apart from gaining essential business and leadership skills, from strategy and finance to business ethics and design thinking, the key impact of the Seed Transformation Program extends far beyond the 12-month program itself. The Seed Transformation Network gives participants access to like-minded leaders to continue to share, support, and exchange ideas and to develop an ongoing peer-to-peer support network. Senior leaders of companies, across all industries, that have an annual revenue between US $150,000 and US $15 million and that are headquartered, registered, and operating within India are encouraged to apply for the program.

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation

3 Key Aspects of Teaching Innovations in 2019

Innovation

Shaming Elon Musk Is How You Kill the Next Great Inventor

Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation