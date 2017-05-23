Stanford's Seed Transformation Program for Entrepreneurs Launches in India For the First Time

May 23, 2017 3 min read

With India now the fastest growing and youngest start-up nation in the world (over 72% of the founders being less than 35 years old) it’s only befitting for Stanford to launch their Seed Transformation Program in the country for the very first time.

Seed is a Stanford Graduate School of Business-led (GSB) initiative which works with established entrepreneurs in developing and emerging economies, empowering them to grow their businesses. The program has just launched in India. It is the perfect opportunity for those keen to take their business to the next level and to create exponential growth. The premise behind the program is that business is one of the most powerful engines of change which can move countries to greater prosperity. Seed has been working on the ground in West Africa and East Africa with Stanford faculty, teaching and training local business leaders and in its 5th year have launched, for the first time, in Chennai, India.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders sometimes find themselves at crossroads due to lack of awareness and understanding of critical execution strategies. The Seed Transformation Program provides a solution by offering a curriculum that focuses on enabling innovators not to just formulate and develop, but to also execute their ideas successfully.

This 12-month, intensive leadership program includes in-classroom training during four week-long immersive sessions, led by Stanford GSB faculty. World-renowned faculty from Stanford engage directly with business leaders on the ground in India, providing strategic business skills and mindset models to help strengthen leadership, transform teams, and grow business dramatically within a rapid timeframe. Beyond the immersion sessions, participants also benefit from the support and guidance of trained local Seed facilitators who work together to help entrepreneurs address obstacles and opportunities, while also providing training to the entrepreneur’s leadership team. The Seed Transformation Program aims to make an impact on companies, lives and the community at large.

Apart from gaining essential business and leadership skills, from strategy and finance to business ethics and design thinking, the key impact of the Seed Transformation Program extends far beyond the 12-month program itself. The Seed Transformation Network gives participants access to like-minded leaders to continue to share, support, and exchange ideas and to develop an ongoing peer-to-peer support network. Senior leaders of companies, across all industries, that have an annual revenue between US $150,000 and US $15 million and that are headquartered, registered, and operating within India are encouraged to apply for the program.