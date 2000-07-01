It Figures

Business, economic and social information for countries worldwide

Thank a librarian, Rainier Wolcke of New Zealand's University of Auckland, for this site. It provides data covering business, economic and social issues gathered for countries worldwide. Want to know the life expectancy in Angola? It's 48 years. The size of Chile's exports? It was $16.4 billion in 1995. If you're targeting foreign markets this site has links that will reward your visit.

