List Service

Links to hundreds of useful lists that have appeared in magazines and newpapers over the past year

July 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want to know the top 25 venture capital firms? The best cities for small business? The 500 largest companies in India? Access this kind of information free of charge at this site, thanks to Gary Price, a librarian at George Washington University in Washington, DC. Price has gathered links to hundreds of lists that have appeared in magazines and newspapers in the past year or so. While many lists are business-related, others are more popular (most common baby names in 1999, for example) and some are esoteric (the top optical laboratories). A drawback to this site: It takes time to sort through it-but do it anyway. Whatever you need to know for market research purposes is tucked into some corner of this site.





Robert McGarvey has covered the Web since 1995. Visit his Web site at www.mcgarvey.net.