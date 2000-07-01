Name Calling

Site that helps you select a company name be telling you what's available and what's not

Just input the name of a product under development or a new business idea, and in a few seconds, StartStorm returns with relevant information on patents, trademarks and more. The site's aim? To help small businesses save time and money when coming up with new names. StartStorm tells you (at no charge) what's available and what's taken, and also offers helpful variations on the name you input.

Robert McGarvey has covered the Web since 1995.



