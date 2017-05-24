My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Airbnb

Sweden Lists Itself on Airbnb for Free

The marketing gimmick is designed to draw attention to the 'freedom to roam' law that allows anyone to visit Swedish public lands for free.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sweden Lists Itself on Airbnb for Free
Image credit: Airbnb via PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Forget about a tiny, expensive Manhattan studio apartment: Why not reserve an entire rustic forest on Airbnb for your next camping trip? Or maybe your own private island? Perhaps you'd like to pitch a tent on a secluded beach with huge limestone columns jutting out of it?

As long as you're willing to make Sweden your destination, you can find all of that and more on Airbnb starting on Tuesday, and best of all, it's free. The listings are actually a marketing gimmick devised by Sweden's tourism agency to highlight the country's "freedom to roam laws," which allow anyone to access and camp on public lands for free, according to the country's Airbnb profile.

 

"Allemansrätten -- or the freedom to roam -- is a principle protected by Swedish law that gives all people the right to be free in Swedish nature," the profile explains. "In other words, Swedish nature isn't just a piece of land with trees and lakes and cliffs -- it's a home with all the necessities and amenities that any great home should have."

You can't actually book any of the listings -- each one simply includes a "Visit Sweden" link that takes you to the tourism agency's website instead of a booking button. You also aren't guaranteed to have the spot you select all to yourself, but considering that Sweden is among the least densely-populated countries in Europe, your odds are pretty good.

The Swedish public lands listing is a much-needed bright spot for Airbnb. Critics claim the company strains the supply of affordable housing in major cities, and municipal governments worldwide have passed legislation that restricts the types of listings on the site. Those laws have resulted in years of litigation, especially in the U.S.

Perhaps to counteract some of the negative attention, Airbnb appears to have agreed to the Swedish campaign as a goodwill gesture: Fast Company reports that neither the tourism agency nor Airbnb is getting paid.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Airbnb

Airbnb Pilot Connects Refugees and Evacuees With Housing

Airbnb

Sweden Lists Itself on Airbnb for Free

Airbnb

Judge Rejects Airbnb's Bid to Halt San Francisco Ordinance