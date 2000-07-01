Hub-A-Dub-Dub

ADS Technologies' USB to Ethernet Networking Starter Kit

July 1, 2000 1 min read

If you're looking to network your office-but are afraid you'll have to end up playing computer surgeon to install network interface cards-the USB to Ethernet Networking Starter Kit by ADS Technologies offers a simple alternative, connecting users via a five-port Ethernet hub. Users can set up a true 10Base-T network with the plug-and-play convenience of USB, and computers attached to the network can share Net access, files and peripherals. The kit also includes two Ethernet adaptors, an AC power supply and 10Base-T cables; Midpoint Companion Lite, the software that allows users to share a modem for Internet access, comes bundled as well. The kit is PC-only, and requirements include an available USB port.

USB to Ethernet networking Starter Kit

ADS Technologies

(800) 888-5244

www.adstech.com

Street price: $129