Hub-A-Dub-Dub

ADS Technologies' USB to Ethernet Networking Starter Kit
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're looking to network your office-but are afraid you'll have to end up playing computer surgeon to install network interface cards-the USB to Ethernet Networking Starter Kit by ADS Technologies offers a simple alternative, connecting users via a five-port Ethernet hub. Users can set up a true 10Base-T network with the plug-and-play convenience of USB, and computers attached to the network can share Net access, files and peripherals. The kit also includes two Ethernet adaptors, an AC power supply and 10Base-T cables; Midpoint Companion Lite, the software that allows users to share a modem for Internet access, comes bundled as well. The kit is PC-only, and requirements include an available USB port.

USB to Ethernet networking Starter Kit
ADS Technologies
(800) 888-5244
www.adstech.com
Street price: $129

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market