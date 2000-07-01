Test Drive

LaCie's PocketDrive external hard drive

Just because you're a road warrior doesn't mean you have to skimp on hard-drive space. If your laptop can't handle memory-sensitive applications, try the PocketDrive by LaCie. Measuring only 3.5 inches by 5.75 inches and weighing less than one pound, the PocketDrive offers mobility in addition to 18GB of hard-drive space. LaCie's new drive is not only one of the world's smallest hard drives-it's also the first peripheral to offer both USB and FireWire (IEEE 1394) support. Designed with true plug-and-play capabilities, the FireWire and USB buses make the LaCie drive hot-swappable. Adding to its versatility, the drive includes a small international power-supply adaptor for use worldwide. The software package includes LaCie's Silverlining Pro drive utility software for MacOS environments; Silverlining 98 is included for Windows 98SE (Second Edition) and Windows 2000 environments.

