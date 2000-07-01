Just Play It

TEAC America 24X PortaCD external CD-ROM

July 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Slim laptops and sub-notebooks have been known to sacrifice basic features-like the CD-ROM-in order to stay slim. The 24X PortaCD external CD-ROM from TEAC lets you add the convenience of a CD-ROM to your slim gear, without making it a permanent feature. The drive connects to mobile devices via a PCMCIA Type II connector and is powered directly through the PCMCIA connection, so there's no need for an AC adaptor or power cable. Encased in a sleek, metallic clamshell case measuring 1¦2-inch thick, it weighs less than 9 ounces and fits easily into a laptop case. The drive is plug-and-play compatible with Windows 95/98/NT and features maximum data transfers of 24X with a 130ms random access time. Front controls and a headphone jack make it convenient for listening to audio CDs.

24x PortaCD external CD-ROM

TEAC america inc.

(323) 726-0303

www.teac.com

Street price: $199