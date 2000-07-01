Switch In Time
Are you using more office space to run your computer network than to run your business? The SwitchView-OSD KVM switch allows you to control up to eight servers with only one monitor, one mouse and one keyboard. Color-coded connectors ensure an easy installation; an intuitive onscreen display eliminates the need to memorize complicated server names and addresses. Simply plug it in-and put all those extra monitors and keyboards to use in other parts of the office.
SwitchViewOSD KVM switch
Cybex Computer Products corporation
(800) 932-9239
www.cybex.com
Street price: $549