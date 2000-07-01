Switch In Time

Cybex Switch ViewOSD KVM switch server controller

July 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Are you using more office space to run your computer network than to run your business? The SwitchView-OSD KVM switch allows you to control up to eight servers with only one monitor, one mouse and one keyboard. Color-coded connectors ensure an easy installation; an intuitive onscreen display eliminates the need to memorize complicated server names and addresses. Simply plug it in-and put all those extra monitors and keyboards to use in other parts of the office.

SwitchViewOSD KVM switch

Cybex Computer Products corporation

(800) 932-9239

www.cybex.com

Street price: $549