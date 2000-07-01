Behind The Wheel

JABRA EarSet for Cellular, PCS and Mobile Phones

July 1, 2000 1 min read

If you ever drive while yapping on the phone, you know how distracting it is to hold the phone while making even simple maneuvers. So if you're ready to quit being a hazard to yourself (not to mention others), check out the JABRA EarSet for Cellular, PCS and Mobile Phones. It plugs into your cell phone and is a speaker and microphone in one. It fits the Earset snugly into your ear held in place by washable EarGels. It's lightweight, comfortable and has built-in noise-reduction technology to ensure the person on the other end hears you-not the rush-hour traffic.

