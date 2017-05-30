My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

TECH25

How Fitness Transformed His Game

In 2014, Vishal launched a health and fitness solution company named GOQii.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Fitness Transformed His Game
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vishal Gondal has always been a believer that a business will succeed only if it has a great differentiating idea behind it. The man who built Indiagames and later sold it to the Walt Disney Company in India in 2011 has been regarded as India’s foremost techpreneurs. After continuing as Managing Director for a year for the same company, he finally called it quits to find another calling.

In 2014, he launched a health and fitness solution company named GOQii. GOQii’s coaching model is unique in the healthcare space. Through its coaches and doctors, it is constantly aiming to improve the lifestyle of people. Talking about his differentiating factor, Gondal says, “We are not just collecting the data but, also analyzing it and providing insights to people on how to make the right use of this information for their well-being.”

With more than 100 employees on board, GOQii is constantly innovating and trying to create an enhanced eco-system in the healthcare space by partnering with relevant experts in the field. “We have now tied up with Max Bupa Health Insurance and Swiss Re as we believe that wearable technology will revolutionize the health insurance industry,” states Gondal. The wearable tech start-up holds the no.1 position in the Indian market as per a report. In 2016, it received funding of undisclosed amount from Ratan Tata, and also from the venture capital arm of Edelweiss.

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

TECH25

Creating History in Electric Cars With $100

TECH25

'My Key Mantra is to Focus on Creating Value Rather than on Valuation'

TECH25

Better Prices For Farmers