How Fitness Transformed His Game

Vishal Gondal has always been a believer that a business will succeed only if it has a great differentiating idea behind it. The man who built Indiagames and later sold it to the Walt Disney Company in India in 2011 has been regarded as India’s foremost techpreneurs. After continuing as Managing Director for a year for the same company, he finally called it quits to find another calling.

In 2014, he launched a health and fitness solution company named GOQii. GOQii’s coaching model is unique in the healthcare space. Through its coaches and doctors, it is constantly aiming to improve the lifestyle of people. Talking about his differentiating factor, Gondal says, “We are not just collecting the data but, also analyzing it and providing insights to people on how to make the right use of this information for their well-being.”

With more than 100 employees on board, GOQii is constantly innovating and trying to create an enhanced eco-system in the healthcare space by partnering with relevant experts in the field. “We have now tied up with Max Bupa Health Insurance and Swiss Re as we believe that wearable technology will revolutionize the health insurance industry,” states Gondal. The wearable tech start-up holds the no.1 position in the Indian market as per a report. In 2016, it received funding of undisclosed amount from Ratan Tata, and also from the venture capital arm of Edelweiss.

