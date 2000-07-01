Wacky Over Wireless
Update on wireless phone sales
According to a recent study by Dataquest, wireless phone sales grew 65 percent in 1999. Among vendors, Nokia maintained its lead, while Samsung showed the greatest momentum.
Company
1999 unit sales
(in thousands)
|1999 market share
(%)
|1998 unit sales
(in thousands)
|1998 market share
(%)
|Growth
(%)
|Nokia
|76,335.0
|26.9
|38,621.9
|22.5
|97.16
|Motorola
|47,817.7
|16.9
|33,379.2
|19.5
|43.3
|Ericsson
|29,785.1
|10.5
|25,906.4
|15.1
|14.8
|Samsung
|17,686.8
|6.2
|4,686.5
|2.7
|277.4
|Panasonic
|15,580.6
|5.5
|14,463.4
|8.4
|7.7
|Others
|96,376.2
|34.0
|54,535.7
|31.8
|76.7
|Total market
|283,581.4
|100.0
|171,593.7
|100.0
|65.3
Source: Dataquest