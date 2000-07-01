Wise Buys

Reviews of eCongo turnkey e-commerce service, Nexternal Solution's e-commerce shopping cart system, and SmartAge.com's suite of e-commerce services
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

E-service: ECongo.com Inc. is selling a turnkey e-commerce service called eCongo that contains a complete set of tools and services necessary to conduct business online-including catalog building, integrated advertising, payment processing, customer service, fulfillment management, sales reports on every sale and Web site hosting. In addition, the service includes membership in the eCongo Merchant Network, where merchants can trade advertising, share ideas and benefit from the experiences of other online merchants. ECongo charges $59.95 per month for reports and merchant accounts.

Cart logic:Nexternal Solutions offers a low-cost e-commerce system that will give your shoppers the luxury of having their shopping carts onscreen at all times, allowing them to easily make changes to the contents of their carts in real-time. This greatly reduces the number of windows a customer must click through while shopping-they won't have to hit the "refresh" button whenever they want to make a change. The e-commerce feature is free for the first month of operation; after that, Nexternal charges a small commission on a monthly basis.

Smart shopping: SmartAge.com, best known for its banner-exchange program, has joined forces with other online leaders to create a suite of e-commerce services that enable you to quickly maximize your presence on the Web. The new offerings consist of three service sets: MarketPlace, which provides a central location for members to access sales channels for distributing their goods and services and to purchase goods and services from trusted sources; the SmartAge.com Affiliate Network, which allows members to earn money by promoting products from select merchants on their sites; and Storebuilding, which lets members create professional e-commerce sites with online display rooms that can contain hundreds of products.

is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

How This Entrepreneur Scaled His Business With Purpose

Starting a Business

3 Lessons Twitch Founder Justin Kan Is Using to Disrupt the Legal Industry