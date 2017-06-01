My Queue

TECH25

This Startup is Revolutionizing the Space for Wind Power Generation

Avant Garde Innovations has truly displayed that it can revolutionise the space for wind power generation with its innovative design of a small wind turbine.
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fossil fuels are about to be consumed in the next 50 years and alternative sources like solar, geothermal and wind are still struggling to be cost-effective. Avant Garde Innovations has truly displayed that it can revolutionise the space for wind power generation with its innovative design of a small wind turbine. This hardware technology can be used for residential or large-scale deployment and works at low wind speeds that makes it viable just about anywhere in the world.

That is the reason why Arun George, Founder and CEO, Avant Garde Innovations tells us, “We have been receiving heavy orders from countries like the US, Africa and the Middle East although initially we had thought there will be a demand from the coastal areas in India only.” Also, the cost of this wind turbine is set to be just under Rs 50,000 for a 1 KWH capacity as against the global standard of Rs 2-3 lac, a fact that has brought about global recognition to this start-up from Kerala. The small wind turbine can be installed for small residential purposes as well as on a large, commercial scale on an incredibly low cost that is unparalleled in the industry.

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

