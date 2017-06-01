My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

TECH25

Using Technology to Deliver an Omni-channel Experience to Consumers

Organic growth has been the way of growth for Lenskart so far with current revenue looking at about $7 billion a month.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Using Technology to Deliver an Omni-channel Experience to Consumers
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The self-proclaimed obsession around customers service has made Peyush Bansal leave his job with Microsoft in US and launch Lenskart in India. After sailing though different business models and without any external investment, Lenskart has managed to raise a total of Rs 721 crore which was utilized in terms of building backend infrastructure and for delivery of spectacles. Its marquee list of investors include Premji Invest, Ronnie Screwvala, IFC, TPG Growth, and Adveq.

Talking about his plans on building a company of the future, Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO, Lenskart says, “Mainly it will be a tech focused company whether we run online or offline. The idea is to use technology to deliver an omni-channel experience to consumers. Besides, we are working on getting into hyper market and will also be looking at tying up with hospitals.” The company is also exploring a portable mobile model in tier III and IV cities where putting up an offline store is not viable.

When asked about most e-commerce players undertaking losses for high GMV, Bansal says, “For us profitability has not been an issue and by the end of this year we will be profitable.” Organic growth has been the way of growth for Lenskart so far with current revenue looking at about $7 billion a month. With a team of 500 people, it has kept its focus on brand building, customer satisfaction and building a culture of innovation. 

 

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

TECH25

Creating History in Electric Cars With $100

TECH25

'My Key Mantra is to Focus on Creating Value Rather than on Valuation'

TECH25

Better Prices For Farmers