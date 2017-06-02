My Queue

In no time, Bhavin went on to acquire remarkable business acumen and co-founded Directi, an entirely bootstrapped technology conglomerate, in 1998.
'My Key Mantra is to Focus on Creating Value Rather than on Valuation'
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

37-year-old Bhavin Turakhia has been popular in the tech circle for building businesses in a bootstrapped way. A start-up evangelist, Bhavin has over 19 years of experience in the sector, with 11 companies founded by him till date. “I have always believed in creating value. If you are able to provide value to the consumer, success and profitability will follow. My key mantra is to focus on creating value rather than on valuation,” shares Turakhia.

Bhavin’s affiliation with coding and computers started at a young age of nine. In no time, he went on to acquire remarkable business acumen and co-founded Directi, an entirely bootstrapped technology conglomerate, in 1998. He has enjoyed phenomenal success, and of the number of brands under his name, he sold all four of his web presence businesses to Endurance International Group for $160 million in 2014.

In August 2016, he again made headlines for selling his advertising technology firm Media.net to a Chinese consortium of investors in a whopping deal of $900 million. Always the one to predict and lay down the ‘next big what’ ideas in the tech world, Bhavin launched Flock in September 2014. In its two years of existence, the brand has grown exponentially under Bhavin’s able leadership and vision and continues to do so today.

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

