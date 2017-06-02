This Indian State's #5 Initiatives Prove It is the Leader of #DigitalIndia

Telangana governement is the first to launch a payments wallet called T-wallet.

June 2, 2017

Three years ago, on the stroke of 12 midnight on June 2, the state of Telangana was born amid loud cries and cheers from people, who had gathered in Hyderabad to celebrate the formation of the state.

Today, the state is making waves in the IT district. The state-led incubator T-Hub claims to have a cumulative turnover of ventures worth INR 100 crore. Taking it a step further, the state government has launched its very own payment wallet called T-wallet, a first-of-its-kind initiative by any state.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at the top five digital initiatives undertaken by the state government.

First State to Launch a Digital Wallet

The Telangana Government has developed its own payment wallet called T-wallet, which can be used for government as well as private transactions. The wallet has been launched in partnership with Vijaya Bank. To make it easily accessible by all, the wallet will support Telugu and Urdu besides English. The same wallet is being integrated with over 16,000 fair price shops in the state.

Making Way for M-governance

The true purpose of going digital is served when products can be made readily accessible to common people. This idea led to the transition from just e-governance to even mobile-governance, which implies availing services provided by the government over the phone. Working towards the same, the Telangana government has launched a m-governance platform called T-app folio for all the departments of the state.

Services at Your doorstep

As part of its good governance initiatives, the government has launched MeeSeva 2.0, which enables people to avail the services of the government at their doorsteps. This creates a digitized government-citizen interface that spares the hassle of waiting in long queues at government offices and saves precious time.

Transforming Tier II Cities

Moving away from just focusing on Hyderabad, the state is also looking at encouraging digital initiatives in Tier II cities. The government is now working towards making Warangal in Telangana as the next IT hub. After T-Hub, the government is building a 15,000-square feet incubation centre in Warangal, which will be operational by the end of 2017. Similarly, land has been allotted in Karimnagar and Khammam districts to set up such centres.

Bridging the Global Gap

In an attempt to help local start-ups go global and give them an international market access, Telangana has launched T-Bridge. Basking on the success of T-Hub, the government launched T-Bridge, T-Hub’s outpost in the US, which is based out of Uber’s headquarters in San Francisco. This was followed by numerous partnerships in the Silicon Valley to give start-ups an opportunity to have an international network.