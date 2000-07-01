Wise Buys
Good answer: Not enough phone lines to run your business? Customers constantly getting a busy signal while you surf the Web on your fax line? OfficeDomain has the answer: AnswerASAP, a new service that eliminates busy signals for good. With AnswerASAP, your incoming calls are forwarded to a toll-free number whenever the phone line is busy or goes unanswered. Your faxes and voice messages are then forwarded to your e-mail inbox, eliminating the need to add phone lines. AnswerASAP ($3.95 per month) works with MessageASAP (which is free) to provide a complete messaging solution for accessing and managing all message types (e-mail, voice, fax) from any location. Visit www.officedomain.com or call (512) 499-1560 for more information.
Book it: Need to rely on accurate appointment schedules? CyberMatrix Pro Sched ($100 street) takes the pain out of scheduling by giving users the tools they need to effectively book appointments for multiple users, including sophisticated recurring appointments (every third month on the last Friday, for example), Week-At-A-Glance and People-At-A-Glance views, and reports that make it easy to post schedules on the company intranet or simply output them to the printer. A pull-down menu can be configured to display appointment topics, and appointment periods can be programmed appropriately by any fraction of an hour. Find more at www.cyber-matrix.com, or call (888) 664-0383 for more information.