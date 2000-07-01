Reviews of Office Domain's AnswerASAP call-forwarding service and Cybermatrix Pro Sched appointment scheduling software

Good answer : Not enough phone lines to run your business? Customers constantly getting a busy signal while you surf the Web on your fax line? OfficeDomain has the answer: AnswerASAP, a new service that eliminates busy signals for good. With AnswerASAP, your incoming calls are forwarded to a toll-free number whenever the phone line is busy or goes unanswered. Your faxes and voice messages are then forwarded to your e-mail inbox, eliminating the need to add phone lines. AnswerASAP ($3.95 per month) works with MessageASAP (which is free) to provide a complete messaging solution for accessing and managing all message types (e-mail, voice, fax) from any location. Visit www.officedomain.com or call (512) 499-1560 for more information.