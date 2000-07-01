Site helps hook-up businesses needing money with big-name lenders

July 1, 2000

Need a loan? Log on to PrimeStreet, a Web site that exists to marry businesses with such big-name lenders as Bank One and Mellon Bank. How does it work? You submit an online credit application, then the banks offer terms-effectively making PrimeStreet into a loan auction. Don't' expect bad credit histories to be overlooked (Experian, the credit history company, is a PrimeStreet strategic partner), to put your financing needs in front of name-brand institutions looking to lend to entrepreneurs.