Apple

How to Watch Apple's WWDC Keynote

The opening WWDC keynote begins at 1 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on Apple's website.
How to Watch Apple's WWDC Keynote
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off this morning, but if you can't make it to the San Jose Convention Center in Silicon Valley, you can live stream Cupertino's big announcements -- if you have the right setup.

The opening keynote begins at 1 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on Apple's website. To watch, you'll need an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later; a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later; or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. You can also stream on the newest Apple TV or the second- or third-gen set-top box with software 6.2 or later.

PCMag's Matthew Buzzi and Dan Costa are on the ground in San Jose, and will bring you all the news about iOS 11, the next version of macOS and perhaps a few hardware surprises. Look for some Mac news, and maybe even a smart speaker that can tap into Siri.

Last year, Apple gave its operating system a new name -- macOS -- and brought Siri to the desktop. Updates for iOS 10 were heavy on notifications and messages, with emoji and the ability to send animations, invisible messages that only appear once tapped and handwritten notes. We also got some tvOS and watchOS updates.

We'll have to wait until 1 p.m. ET to see what Apple has on tap for WWDC 2017. Until then, check out what PCMag expects to see.

