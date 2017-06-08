How to Watch James Comey's Testimony Before Congress Online

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET Thursday. Here's how to live stream it.

June 8, 2017 3 min read

Hey, America. I don't want to alarm you or anything, but Washington, D.C., is kinda sorta exploding right now. So, that's the bad news. The good news is that you can watch it all online with or without cable authentication!

Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, former FBI director James B. Comey will publicly testify under oath before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his interaction with President Donald Trump and the Bureau's investigation into alleged multi-pronged Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election.

Comey already testified before the House Intelligence Committee in March, during which he revealed that there was indeed an ongoing FBI investigation into Russian meddling. Since then ... a few things have happened.

Notably, Comey got canned by Trump -- ostensibly for his handling of the Clinton email investigation. Also, there have been a slew of new alleged Trump camp-Russia connections in addition to some high-level leaks of the intelligence community's investigations.

Now Trump supporters and detractors in the Senate will have a chance to question Comey on various matters before the rest of the nation. Want to see potential history in the making?! If you happen to be near a TV, it will be hard to miss. Look for wall-to-wall cable coverage; ABC and CBS will also pre-empt regular programming to air it live.

If you aren't near a TV, though, you can stream it by logging in with your pay TV credentials. But fear not, cord cutters, you still have a right to stream notable public affairs. Here are a few places where you can watch the proceedings online.

Twitter / Bloomberg Business

As part of its partnership with Bloomberg, Twitter will stream live testimony via the @business Twitter handle. Coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET hosted by Bloomberg anchors David Westin and David Gura.

PBS News Hour

PBS News Hour will air its coverage of the hearing on its website, the News Hour Facebook page and its YouTube page. Coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

CBSN

Stream the hearing live on CBS News's 24-hour streaming news platform, CBSN.

The Independent

For an international viewpoint, UK media outlet The Independent has promised to stream coverage via its Facebook and YouTube pages.

And if you want to get a headstart, Comey's testimony was posted online this afternoon, but expect more details during the question-and-answer session.