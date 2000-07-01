Here's Your Chance

Inventors go toy-to-toy for development dollars.

July 1, 2000 1 min read

Calling all toy inventors: On September 11, Haystack Toys will start its second annual Great American Toy Hunt. St. Louis, Missouri-based Haystack Toys Inc. will be hitting Dallas, Denver, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle and St. Louis in search of the next big idea.

Up to 10 winners will receive a 5 percent royalty, $5,000 advance and a commitment to spend $50,000 to help develop the idea. Competition will be fierce: Dan Lauer, toy inventor and Haystack Toys' founder, expects 12,000 entries. But here's a tip: Lauer isn't looking for board or video games; he's on the hunt for large, tactile toys that encourage imaginative play. One of last year's winners was the CuddleFish, a stuffed toy invented by Frank Young and Liz Farley of Mound, Minnesota, that makes underwater noises.

