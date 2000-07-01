Here's Your Chance

Inventors go toy-to-toy for development dollars.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Calling all toy inventors: On September 11, Haystack Toys will start its second annual Great American Toy Hunt. St. Louis, Missouri-based Haystack Toys Inc. will be hitting Dallas, Denver, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle and St. Louis in search of the next big idea.

Up to 10 winners will receive a 5 percent royalty, $5,000 advance and a commitment to spend $50,000 to help develop the idea. Competition will be fierce: Dan Lauer, toy inventor and Haystack Toys' founder, expects 12,000 entries. But here's a tip: Lauer isn't looking for board or video games; he's on the hunt for large, tactile toys that encourage imaginative play. One of last year's winners was the CuddleFish, a stuffed toy invented by Frank Young and Liz Farley of Mound, Minnesota, that makes underwater noises.

Think you're up to the challenge? For complete competition details, log on to www.haystacktoys.com.


Don Debelak is a new-business marketing consultant and the author of Bringing Your Product to Market (John Wiley & Sons). Send him your invention questions at dondebelak@uswest.net.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market