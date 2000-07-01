Starting a Business

Just Do It

Putting off applying for that patent? You may regret it later.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A 1999 Supreme Court ruling (Pfaff v. Wells Electronics Inc.) is expected to have a huge impact on how quickly inventors apply for a patent. In this case, inventor Wayne E. Pfaff's patent was declared invalid because the product had been on sale more than one year before Pfaff applied for his patent.

U.S. patent law allows an inventor one year to file for a patent after the product is placed on sale or publicly used in the United States or described in a printed publication. However, confusion has stemmed from the definition of "one year": Some inventors have taken this to mean that they can research their invention in the market before deciding whether to patent the idea.

But according to John Cotter and Robert Tosti, patent and intellectual- property attorneys for Testa, Hurwitz & Thibeault LLP in Boston, that just isn't so. Says Cotter, "In this case, the Supreme Court ruled that two conditions must apply for the one-year period to begin. One, the product must be the subject of a commercial offer, and two, the invention must be ready for patenting."

Tosti explains that in the Supreme Court case mentioned above, Pfaff had offered a prospective product for sale under terms of confidentiality. The court ruled that his product met the two required conditions, making it a commercial offer of a product ready for patenting. Even though the product had not yet been produced, the inventor neglected to file for his patent within the stated one-year period, and the Court ruled that the inventor didn't have a valid patent.

Both Cotter and Tosti agree that the ruling reinforces the need for inventors to apply for patent protection early.


Don Debelak is a new-business marketing consultant and the author of Bringing Your Product to Market (John Wiley & Sons). Send him your invention questions at dondebelak@uswest.net.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market