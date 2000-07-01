What's New

Franchise update on Kinderdance International Inc.

July 1, 2000 1 min read

To bring more potential franchisees to their Melbourne, Florida, headquarters, Kinderdance International Inc. has created an airfare rebate program. Anyone interested in purchasing a franchise is encouraged to visit the headquarters-those who invest within 90 days of their visit receive a rebate of up to $300 to cover the cost of airfare. Kinderdance currently has 60 franchisees teaching preschool children subjects ranging from creative movement and counting to dance and gymnastics in Canada, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States. Start-up costs, which include the franchise fee, are between $9,500 and $20,000.