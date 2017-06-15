My Queue

Marketing

Jack Black Really Wants You To Have a Soccer Ball Phone

The comedian was joined by the likes of Will Arnett, Adam Pally and Sarah Silverman in this parody commercial for Howler magazine.
Jack Black Really Wants You To Have a Soccer Ball Phone
Image credit: Kovert Creative
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
2 min read

The above video is selling a product that is not actually real, but by now you've probably figured that out. The video was produced by entertainment and marketing agency Kovert Creative to announce their equity stake in Howler Media, a multimedia platform that covers soccer.

The video is a parody of the 1980's Sports Illustrated football phone commercial, which those of you old enough to remember seeing on TV know was very, very real. As a kid, I liked sports and I loved TV, but alas, I never did pick up the phone to get that subscription offer. (I think my parents would have had me arrested if I did.)

In terms of marketing, sure we might not all have access to A-list comedians and athletes, but Kovert Creative's video shows the power of humor to raise awareness for your brand. Let it inspire you to take a new approach to promoting your business as we roll into summer. Just be careful! As we've seen in the past, sometimes attempts to make people laugh can have the exact opposite reaction, as this slideshow of epic social media fails shows.

